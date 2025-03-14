Trump Pushes for Ceasefire Deal in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
U.S. President Donald Trump urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to spare Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region and highlighted a potential end to the ongoing conflict. Trump remains optimistic about a ceasefire agreement despite complex negotiations, while emphasizing the threat of further escalation.
In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to spare Ukrainian troops facing severe pressure in Russia's Kursk region. Trump's remarks, shared via social media, underscore a 'very good chance' for a resolution to the prolonged conflict.
This call to action follows a 'productive' meeting between Trump's envoy to Russia, Steve Witkoff, and Putin. Trump expressed hope that negotiations could bring an end to the 'horrible, bloody war.'
In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that while Putin agreed in principle to some of Trump's proposals, complex conditions could extend negotiations. The dialogue reflects ongoing efforts to avert a crisis that Trump warns could escalate into global conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
