Global Leaders Converge for Raisina Dialogue

World leaders, foreign ministers, and experts gather in New Delhi for the 10th Raisina Dialogue on geopolitics. The event, inaugurated by India's Narendra Modi and New Zealand's Christopher Luxon, features discussions on global cooperation. A highlight is a delegation from Taiwan joining for the first time.

The 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India's renowned platform for geopolitics and geoeconomics discussions, is set to take place next week in New Delhi, drawing a diverse range of international leaders and experts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will inaugurate the event, underscoring its global significance.

For the first time, the conference will include a delegation from Taiwan, indicating an evolving partnership between India and Taiwan. High-profile participants like Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha highlight the event's role in facilitating dialogue amid ongoing global conflicts, such as the Ukraine-Russia situation.

The conference will host foreign ministers from countries including Slovenia, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein, alongside industry leaders and scholars. Hosted by the Observer Research Foundation and India's Ministry of External Affairs, the dialogue continues to grow in influence, providing a forum for examining global issues and fostering international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

