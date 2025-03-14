Historic Reunion: Druze Elders Cross into Israel After 50 Years
Druze religious elders from Syria visited Israel for the first time in over 50 years, highlighting Israel's support for the community. Despite the visit's religious nature, it carried political weight due to recent regional tensions. Israel expressed its commitment to aid the Druze and counter regional instability.
In a landmark event, a delegation of Druze religious elders from Syria crossed into Israel for the first time in over half a century, emphasizing Israel's support for the community amidst rising tensions under Syria's new government. This visit symbolizes a significant moment in the Druze people's history.
Approximately 100 Druze sheikhs from villages near Mount Hermon in Syria visited religious sites in Israel, including a tomb believed to be that of the prophet Shuayb. The journey, marked by vibrant displays of Druze culture, culminated in a meeting with Mowafaq Tarif, the Druze spiritual leader in Israel.
Despite the visit's religious intention, its political undertones were highlighted by recent Israeli airstrikes in Syria and ongoing concerns about Syria's new government. Israel has reiterated its support for the Druze, currently scattered across several countries, and pledged to protect them if necessary.
