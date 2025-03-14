G7 Allies Unify to Support Ukraine Amid Tensions and Policy Shifts

The G7 foreign ministers have unified in their support for Ukraine, warning Russia of potential sanctions if they do not follow Kyiv in agreeing to a ceasefire. This show of solidarity follows weeks of tensions within the alliance, especially concerning the U.S. administration's stance on various geopolitical challenges.

During the meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, ministers from the U.S., EU, Canada, and other G7 countries reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's territorial sovereignty. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed satisfaction with the outcome, despite the Trump administration's previous wavering on the issue.

The summit also addressed tough stances on China and the Middle East, including omitting the two-state solution language for Israel-Palestine. This strategic alignment highlights the G7's commitment to addressing global security challenges, aiming for a more unified and decisive approach moving forward.

