High Stakes in Kursk: Putin's Surrender Offer Amidst Ukrainian Denial
Amid claims of encirclement in Kursk, Russian President Putin offers safe surrender to Ukrainian soldiers while denying U.S. President Trump's 'horrible massacre' warning. President Zelenskiy refutes Russian claims, emphasizing ongoing military efforts. The conflict intensifies, spotlighting U.S. diplomatic pressure and strategic maneuvers in the region.
In a dramatic escalation, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Ukrainian soldiers in the Kursk region could secure their safety by surrendering, rejecting claims of encirclement as false. This statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Putin to avoid what he termed as a 'horrible massacre.'
Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's denial of such surrounding, calling it a Russian fabrication, Trump reiterated his concerns on social media. He characterized the situation as dire for thousands of Ukrainians said to be encircled, likening it to a massacre not seen since World War II.
Russian forces continue their efforts to reclaim Kursk, a strategic area since Ukraine's counter-invasion. The ongoing conflict draws international attention as the U.S. seeks to broker peace, pressuring Russia for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Ukraine reassures its position, countering claims of defeat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
