Medvedev Warns of Ruthless Action in Kursk

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned that Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region would be destroyed if they continued fighting. Russian President Putin offered safety guarantees if they surrendered, responding to a plea from U.S. President Trump. The final decision from Kyiv is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:00 IST
  • Russia

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has issued a stern warning to Ukrainian troops currently stationed in the Kursk region of Russia. Medvedev declared that these troops would face destruction if they persist in their military activities.

This announcement follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's response to an appeal from U.S. President Donald Trump, urging mercy for the Ukrainian soldiers. In a move described as humane, Putin offered safety guarantees, provided the troops lay down their arms and surrender.

Medvedev took to social media to elaborate on the situation, emphasizing that Ukraine must decide promptly, as the outcome rests on the path chosen by Kyiv in the coming hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

