Ex-Banker Carney's Uplift: A New Era for Canadian Politics

Mark Carney, a former central banker, was sworn in as Canada's new prime minister on Friday. He pledged a cooperative approach to interactions with U.S. President Donald Trump, a significant shift from his predecessor Justin Trudeau's relationship with the American leader.

Carney emphasized understanding Trump's agenda and expressed confidence in finding mutual solutions. He criticized the idea of U.S. annexation of Canada as nonsensical and reorganized his cabinet to better manage Washington relations.

Having reshaped the cabinet, Carney prepares to solidify ties with European allies and faces impending electoral challenges amid economic concerns at home, as opposition parties gear up for potential elections.

