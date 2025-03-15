Diplomatic Tensions: Trump Pushes for Ceasefire as Russia Surrounds Ukrainian Troops

U.S. President Donald Trump has made a direct plea to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers cornered by Russian forces in the Kursk region. Trump shared his appeal after a meeting described as 'very good and productive' with Putin's emissary, Steve Witkoff, in Moscow.

According to Trump, the lives of thousands of Ukrainian troops are at risk in what he warns could become a catastrophic massacre. Meanwhile, Ukraine's leadership continues to counter Russian claims of encirclement, arguing they are strategically repositioning in the region.

Talks continue around a potential ceasefire agreement, with Putin expressing conditional support for Trump's proposal. However, numerous demands from both Russia and Ukraine threaten the ease of negotiations, prolonging a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)