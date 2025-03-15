Left Menu

Trump Hints at Russia's Diplomatic Breakthrough on Ukraine

President Donald Trump expressed optimism about Russia's potential diplomatic movement regarding the Ukraine conflict. On Friday, he mentioned that positive signals, or 'vibes,' are emerging from Russia, suggesting that a deal could be on the horizon to address the long-standing war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 03:43 IST
Trump Hints at Russia's Diplomatic Breakthrough on Ukraine
Donald Trump

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hopefulness about the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict, indicating that promising developments might be underway from Russia's end.

'Pretty good vibes coming out of Russia,' Trump remarked, suggesting a possible diplomatic breakthrough might be in sight for the ongoing war.

The President hinted at the potential for Russia to make a significant deal regarding the Ukraine war, a conflict that has resisted resolution for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025