Trump Hints at Russia's Diplomatic Breakthrough on Ukraine
President Donald Trump expressed optimism about Russia's potential diplomatic movement regarding the Ukraine conflict. On Friday, he mentioned that positive signals, or 'vibes,' are emerging from Russia, suggesting that a deal could be on the horizon to address the long-standing war.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 03:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 03:43 IST
In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hopefulness about the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict, indicating that promising developments might be underway from Russia's end.
'Pretty good vibes coming out of Russia,' Trump remarked, suggesting a possible diplomatic breakthrough might be in sight for the ongoing war.
The President hinted at the potential for Russia to make a significant deal regarding the Ukraine war, a conflict that has resisted resolution for years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy-Trump Tensions Shake Markets Amid Peace Talks Uncertainty
Scholz Urges Ceasefire as Pathway to Ukraine Peace Talks
Zelenskyy says Ukraine won't enter peace talks with Russia until it has security guarantees against another offensive, reports AP.
Euro Rebounds Amid Ukraine Peace Talks and Defense Spending Boost
Zelenskyy's Stance on Peace Talks with Russia