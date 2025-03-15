Trump Hints at Russia's Diplomatic Breakthrough on Ukraine

In a recent statement, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hopefulness about the trajectory of the Ukraine conflict, indicating that promising developments might be underway from Russia's end.

'Pretty good vibes coming out of Russia,' Trump remarked, suggesting a possible diplomatic breakthrough might be in sight for the ongoing war.

The President hinted at the potential for Russia to make a significant deal regarding the Ukraine war, a conflict that has resisted resolution for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)