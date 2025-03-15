Left Menu

Congress Flags Economic Woes: Income Stagnation, Credit Boom, Inequality

Following remarks from Saurabh Mukherjea, Congress highlights real income stagnation, credit-driven consumption boom, and inequality as threats to India's economy, urging PM Modi to address these issues. This critique comes amid the party's broader concerns about government economic policies impacting the general populace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:45 IST
Congress Flags Economic Woes: Income Stagnation, Credit Boom, Inequality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has raised concerns about the state of the Indian economy, pointing to real income stagnation, a consumption boom fueled solely by credit expansion, and deepening inequality as major threats.

Citing Saurabh Mukherjea, the Chief Investment Officer of Marcellus Investments, Congress's General Secretary for Communications, Jairam Ramesh, emphasized these points in his recent post, questioning the government's economic management.

Amidst these concerns, the Congress reiterated its critique of the government's failure to address rising prices and low investment, arguing for measures to reignite consumption and stabilize economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025