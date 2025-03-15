Congress Flags Economic Woes: Income Stagnation, Credit Boom, Inequality
Following remarks from Saurabh Mukherjea, Congress highlights real income stagnation, credit-driven consumption boom, and inequality as threats to India's economy, urging PM Modi to address these issues. This critique comes amid the party's broader concerns about government economic policies impacting the general populace.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has raised concerns about the state of the Indian economy, pointing to real income stagnation, a consumption boom fueled solely by credit expansion, and deepening inequality as major threats.
Citing Saurabh Mukherjea, the Chief Investment Officer of Marcellus Investments, Congress's General Secretary for Communications, Jairam Ramesh, emphasized these points in his recent post, questioning the government's economic management.
Amidst these concerns, the Congress reiterated its critique of the government's failure to address rising prices and low investment, arguing for measures to reignite consumption and stabilize economic policies.
