Controversial Holi Drama: Tej Pratap Yadav Sparks Outrage

Tej Pratap Yadav, a prominent RJD leader, stirred controversy by demanding a police officer perform a 'thumka' or face suspension, during a Holi celebration at his residence. The incident, capturing the absurdity of power dynamics, drew sharp criticism from the BJP and highlighted political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:29 IST
Tej Pratap Yadav, a senior RJD leader and son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, has found himself embroiled in controversy during Holi celebrations at his official residence. Yadav commanded a police officer to perform a 'thumka' dance move or risk suspension, sparking outrage.

The incident unfolded like a theatrical display reminiscent of the traditional Holi celebrations led by his father. Yadav continued the revelry by tearing supporters' clothes and taunting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with chants of 'Happy Holi Paltu Chacha'. His antics were captured on video and swiftly circulated on social media.

The BJP condemned Yadav's behavior, with spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala criticizing Yadav for using intimidation and pressure tactics, likening his actions to a past era of 'jungle raj' under his father's regime. The incident has added fuel to the ongoing political discourse on power abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

