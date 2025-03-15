Reddy Slams Rao: A Political Clash in Telangana Assembly

In a recent assembly session, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took a strong stance against K Chandrasekhar Rao, leader of the opposition in Telangana, accusing him of missing assembly sessions and misusing the funds related to Krishna waters.

Reddy emphasized the importance of maintaining good relations with the Centre, defending his frequent visits to Delhi and advocating for federal cooperation. He expressed gratitude towards Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for assisting in the transfer of defence lands in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister also addressed issues of online defamation, warning strict action against those spreading malicious content under the name of journalism, while calling for a clear definition of journalists and appropriate punitive measures for offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)