Himachal CM Visits Shot Ex-MLA, Orders Crackdown on Drug Mafia

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu visited IGMC Shimla to check on ex-MLA Bamber Thakur, injured in a gun attack. CM assured best care and vowed strict action against culprits. Thakur pointed to drug traffickers; the government aims to tighten control with upcoming legislative measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:09 IST
Himachal Pradesh CM meets former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu visited Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla on Saturday to check on the condition of former legislator Bamber Thakur, critically injured in a gunshot incident in Bilaspur. The Chief Minister extended his best wishes for Thakur's speedy recovery during his visit.

Addressing the media, CM Sukhu assured that Thakur is receiving top medical care and is no longer in danger. He termed the shooting a grave matter and promised resolute action against those involved, mentioning that overnight police operations led to several arrests. Sukhu underscored the importance of cooperation with the government while promising to tackle the drug-related issues plaguing the state, with 30% reduction in such cases already achieved. New legislative measures are on the anvil to combat organized crime effectively.

Accompanied by prominent state leaders, CM Sukhu's visit comes in the wake of a reported attack on Thakur by unidentified gunmen, an act Thakur attributes to drug traffickers. The injured ex-MLA highlighted the need for political support in combating drug mafias and called for severe penalties for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

