Western Allies Unite for Ukrainian Ceasefire: Starmer Leads the Charge

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has revealed that Western nations are gearing up to support Ukraine in case of a peace agreement with Russia, with defense leaders set to finalize plans shortly. The move is part of an effort to pressure Russia into accepting a ceasefire proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

A virtual meeting hosted by Starmer saw participation from several global leaders, including those from Germany, France, and Italy. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and NATO's secretary general also attended, although the U.S. was notably absent.

Despite Russia's initial acceptance of a ceasefire proposal, conditions imposed could delay any agreement. Talks will continue, emphasizing the importance of a security framework akin to a 'backstop' involving U.S. forces, to ensure Ukraine's long-term protection.

