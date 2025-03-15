Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Calls for Action Amid Tensions in Beed

NCP chief Sharad Pawar urges Maharashtra's government to clamp down on misuse of power following a sarpanch's murder in Beed. Emphasizing the need for maintaining harmony, Pawar criticized divisive tactics and advocated for thorough investigation into NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde's involvement and swift action against those disrupting peace.

15-03-2025
Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), voiced grave concerns on Saturday regarding the turbulence in Beed, Maharashtra, where a recent sarpanch murder has upended the district's formerly peaceful reputation.

Pawar, who successfully elected six members in the region, lamented the misuse of power by certain individuals, highlighting their actions' adverse impact on Beed's social fabric. He appealed to the Mahayuti government to firmly address the elements disrupting the district's tranquility.

In response to allegations made by actor Rahul Solapurkar about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, sparking widespread controversy, Pawar warned against divisive narratives. He stressed the importance of government intervention to prevent the exploitation of caste and religious divisions for political gain, advocating decisive measures to safeguard communal harmony.

Meanwhile, the resignation of NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde amid connections to the Beed sarpanch murder prompted calls for a thorough investigation by former Maharastra LoP and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar. Munde resigned as minister last week, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized the initial administration of his oath of office.

Walmik Karad, a close aide to Munde, remains in judicial custody, facing charges in an extortion case linked to the murder. The reverberations of this case continue to stir political circles in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

