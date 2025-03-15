Sharad Pawar Calls for Action Amid Tensions in Beed

Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), voiced grave concerns on Saturday regarding the turbulence in Beed, Maharashtra, where a recent sarpanch murder has upended the district's formerly peaceful reputation.

Pawar, who successfully elected six members in the region, lamented the misuse of power by certain individuals, highlighting their actions' adverse impact on Beed's social fabric. He appealed to the Mahayuti government to firmly address the elements disrupting the district's tranquility.

In response to allegations made by actor Rahul Solapurkar about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, sparking widespread controversy, Pawar warned against divisive narratives. He stressed the importance of government intervention to prevent the exploitation of caste and religious divisions for political gain, advocating decisive measures to safeguard communal harmony.

Meanwhile, the resignation of NCP MLA Dhananjay Munde amid connections to the Beed sarpanch murder prompted calls for a thorough investigation by former Maharastra LoP and Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar. Munde resigned as minister last week, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticized the initial administration of his oath of office.

Walmik Karad, a close aide to Munde, remains in judicial custody, facing charges in an extortion case linked to the murder. The reverberations of this case continue to stir political circles in Maharashtra.

