Tension Rises as Hamas Negotiates Ceasefire Conditions with Israel

Hamas proposes the release of an American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four others contingent on Israel's adherence to a ceasefire. Talks focus on releasing more Palestinian prisoners and allowing aid into Gaza. Israel, continuing airstrikes, is skeptical about the conditions laid by Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:42 IST
Tension Rises as Hamas Negotiates Ceasefire Conditions with Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

On Saturday, Hamas announced a bold proposal, aiming to release an American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four others. The release is, however, conditional, pending Israel's agreement to a ceasefire, which Hamas describes as an 'exceptional deal' to revive the truce.

Hamas asserts that extended talks on the ceasefire's second phase must commence promptly, lasting no longer than 50 days, during which Israel must also cease blocking humanitarian aid and withdraw from a key corridor along Gaza's border with Egypt. Yet Israel maintains its stance on security concerns, leveraging its strategic position against arms smuggling.

Simultaneously, heightened tensions continue with Israeli airstrikes reportedly killing nine individuals in Gaza, escalating the already volatile situation. As negotiations advance in Egypt, the international community watches closely, with skepticism on both sides regarding the potential for a long-term solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

