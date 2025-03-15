Political Turmoil: Mehdi Demands Government Accountability

In a sharp critique of the current administration, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has accused the government of deceiving its citizens after discrepancies arose in the timeline for a committee's report on reservations.

Mehdi's comments followed a statement by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirming a six-month deadline for the report, which had previously been ambiguous.

While expressing hope that the government would adhere to this timeline, Mehdi stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in dealings with the public.

