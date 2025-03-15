Political Turmoil: Mehdi Demands Government Accountability
National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi criticized the government for misleading citizens regarding a committee's timeline on reservation issues. The Chief Minister clarified that the report will be submitted within six months. Mehdi appreciated the clarification but emphasized the need for accountability and transparency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique of the current administration, National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has accused the government of deceiving its citizens after discrepancies arose in the timeline for a committee's report on reservations.
Mehdi's comments followed a statement by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirming a six-month deadline for the report, which had previously been ambiguous.
While expressing hope that the government would adhere to this timeline, Mehdi stressed the importance of transparency and accountability in dealings with the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J-K Assembly business rules framed, sent to LG for approval: CM Omar Abdullah
Tensions Erupt in Serbian Parliament Amid Student Protests
Tensions Flare at Jadavpur University Amid Student Protests
Business rules for J-K govt framed, sent to LG for approval: CM Omar Abdullah
UN's Firm Stance: Bangladesh Army's Role in 2024 Student Protests Under Scrutiny