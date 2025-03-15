Left Menu

Congress' Ripun Bora Challenges Amit Shah's Past Arrest Claims in Assam

Former Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora disputes Union Home Minister Amit Shah's allegations of detention under Assam's past Congress regime, emphasizing actions were for law and order. Bora accuses Shah of seeking political sympathy, contrasting Shah’s claims with Indira Gandhi's incarceration by the Jana Party-led government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:51 IST
Congress leader Ripun Bora (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora has dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recollections regarding his detention during Hiteshwar Saikia's time as Chief Minister of Assam. Bora maintained that any actions taken during that period were solely intended to preserve law and order amid volatile conditions in the state.

Bora argued that law enforcement actions were based on the principle that no one is above the law, adding that the state had experienced significant turmoil at that time. He questioned Shah's motives and challenged the relevance of his comments, stating that Shah's remarks were meant to garner sympathy and lacked political substance.

In contrast, during an event at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Shah recounted his experiences under the Congress government in Assam, claiming he was beaten and jailed for his opposition activities. He used this narrative to criticize Congress for an alleged lack of peace in the region at that time. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

