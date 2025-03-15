Allegations and Accusations: Political Turmoil Unfolds in Bilaspur

In a shocking incident, former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was shot at by four unidentified assailants in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. In the aftermath, Thakur has publicly accused BJP legislator Trilok Jamwal of facilitating the attack by supporting the drug mafia.

The incident, which took place in the courtyard of Thakur's wife's government accommodation, saw 12 rounds fired, injuring Thakur and his security officer. Thakur, recovering at Indira Gandhi Medical College, expressed fears for his safety under the current political regime.

The BJP has countered with a protest rally, asserting that the region is plagued by gang wars and blaming the Congress for the lawlessness. The police are investigating with CCTV footage in hand, detaining several individuals connected to the incident.

