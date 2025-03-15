Left Menu

Democracy or Deceit? Trinamool's Battle for Electoral Integrity

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee claims that democracy is under siege in India, criticizing the Election Commission for alleged biases favoring the ruling BJP. A meeting was held to strategize combating electoral fraud ahead of West Bengal's 2026 elections, focusing on voter verification and organizational restructuring.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has raised alarm bells over what he describes as an assault on democracy in India, particularly in West Bengal. Addressing a virtual meeting, Banerjee accused the BJP of collaborating with the Election Commission to manipulate voters in the state.

Banerjee highlighted alleged election fraud attempts, pointing to multiple voters receiving the same EPIC number, especially from BJP-ruled states. He urged the party members to be vigilant and detailed plans for training camps across constituencies to curb such practices as the state approaches the 2026 assembly elections.

In response, Trinamool Congress is actively restructuring its organizational hierarchy and preparing its leaders at various levels to counter electoral malpractices. Banerjee also cited successful initiatives such as the 'Lakshmir Bhandar' project to showcase the party's commitment to social development without reliance on central assistance.

