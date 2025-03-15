Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Mourns Father's Passing

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav is mourning the loss of his father, who passed away on Saturday morning. The minister shared the news on social media, revealing that the last rites were conducted in Jamalpur village, Haryana.

Leaders from across the political spectrum reached out to Yadav to offer their condolences. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and BJP state unit chief Madan Rathore expressed their sympathy, acknowledging the gravity of the loss in public messages.

Bhupender Yadav, who serves as the Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Alwar, received personal support from Chief Minister Sharma, who attended the funeral in Jamalpur village. Messages from leaders offered prayers for the departed soul and strength for the grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)