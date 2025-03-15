Left Menu

Rally for Change: Opposition Rises Against Orban in Hungary

Tens of thousands rallied in Budapest against Prime Minister Viktor Orban, supporting the Tisza party led by Peter Magyar. The opposition aims to end Orban's rule and align Hungary with a strong Europe. Orban, facing criticism over democracy issues, plans to target foreign-funded entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Budapest on Saturday to protest against Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Waving national flags, they rallied behind Peter Magyar and his opposition Tisza party, which has surged ahead of Orban's Fidesz in most polls ahead of the 2026 elections.

Orban, known for his clashes with the EU, especially over democratic practices, pledged stringent measures against politicians and journalists receiving foreign funds. His opponents in Budapest, braving adverse weather, chanted against his ruling party, voicing their desire for change.

Magyar, a former government ally, declared that the time for transformation had come, suggesting national surveys on critical issues to better reflect the people's will. Meanwhile, Orban revealed plans to crack down on foreign-funded NGOs and media, motivated by recent shifts in U.S. policy under President Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

