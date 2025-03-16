Left Menu

Trump Employs Wartime Law to Expedite Deportation of Venezuelan Gang Members

President Donald Trump has invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to expedite the deportation of alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, citing threats to the United States. Critics have expressed concern over potential civil rights violations, and legal challenges are anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 02:59 IST
Trump Employs Wartime Law to Expedite Deportation of Venezuelan Gang Members
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump invoked a rarely used wartime law on Saturday to fast-track the deportation of alleged members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. Claiming the gang poses an 'invasion' threat through crimes like kidnapping and extortion, Trump wields the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 in his efforts to curb what he calls 'irregular warfare' on U.S. soil.

The act, traditionally reserved for times of war, allows the circumvention of due process for migrants labeled as threats, potentially permitting rapid deportations. Civil rights organizations, along with some Democrats, oppose the revival of the act, warning it may lead to mass deportations reminiscent of internment camps for Japanese, German, and Italian Americans during World War Two.

The Trump administration had previously designated Tren de Aragua and other criminal organizations as global terrorist entities. While Trump's decisive move garners legal scrutiny, particularly following a court's temporary block on recent deportations, the White House remains firm, intending to fight the restraining order and enhance immigration enforcement further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025