Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: US Airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi Targets Intensify

The US military has launched a series of airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, escalating tensions in the region. The Houthi-controlled Health Ministry reports 31 deaths and 101 injuries. This marks President Trump's determination to curb Houthi attacks on shipping corridors. Houthi leaders vow retaliation while Trump issues strong warnings to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:52 IST
Escalating Conflict: US Airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi Targets Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has intensified its military campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, launching a series of airstrikes that have reportedly left 31 people dead, including women and children. According to the Houthi-run Health Ministry, an additional 101 individuals were wounded in the attacks.

The military action comes as President Donald Trump seeks to halt Houthi assaults on international shipping lanes. Trump declared his intention to use overwhelming lethal force until the Iranian-backed Houthis cease their aggressive acts along key maritime routes. The president also warned Iran of severe consequences should their support for the Houthis continue.

The airstrikes have drawn a defiant response from Houthi officials, who promise to retaliate against the US. Concurrently, the strikes coincide with increased regional tensions, following statements from the Houthis on resuming attacks on Israeli vessels. The situation highlights the volatile nature of the decade-long conflict in Yemen and its broader geopolitical implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025