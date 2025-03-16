Escalating Conflict: US Airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi Targets Intensify
The US military has launched a series of airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, escalating tensions in the region. The Houthi-controlled Health Ministry reports 31 deaths and 101 injuries. This marks President Trump's determination to curb Houthi attacks on shipping corridors. Houthi leaders vow retaliation while Trump issues strong warnings to Iran.
The United States has intensified its military campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, launching a series of airstrikes that have reportedly left 31 people dead, including women and children. According to the Houthi-run Health Ministry, an additional 101 individuals were wounded in the attacks.
The military action comes as President Donald Trump seeks to halt Houthi assaults on international shipping lanes. Trump declared his intention to use overwhelming lethal force until the Iranian-backed Houthis cease their aggressive acts along key maritime routes. The president also warned Iran of severe consequences should their support for the Houthis continue.
The airstrikes have drawn a defiant response from Houthi officials, who promise to retaliate against the US. Concurrently, the strikes coincide with increased regional tensions, following statements from the Houthis on resuming attacks on Israeli vessels. The situation highlights the volatile nature of the decade-long conflict in Yemen and its broader geopolitical implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
