Escalating Conflict: US Airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi Targets Intensify

The United States has intensified its military campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, launching a series of airstrikes that have reportedly left 31 people dead, including women and children. According to the Houthi-run Health Ministry, an additional 101 individuals were wounded in the attacks.

The military action comes as President Donald Trump seeks to halt Houthi assaults on international shipping lanes. Trump declared his intention to use overwhelming lethal force until the Iranian-backed Houthis cease their aggressive acts along key maritime routes. The president also warned Iran of severe consequences should their support for the Houthis continue.

The airstrikes have drawn a defiant response from Houthi officials, who promise to retaliate against the US. Concurrently, the strikes coincide with increased regional tensions, following statements from the Houthis on resuming attacks on Israeli vessels. The situation highlights the volatile nature of the decade-long conflict in Yemen and its broader geopolitical implications.

