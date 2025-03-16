Left Menu

India Co-Chairs ASEAN Conclave on Counter-Terrorism: A Strategic Leap

India will host a two-day conclave for ASEAN countries and partners to formulate an anti-terrorism strategy. The Experts Working Group will discuss regional security and developing action plans for 2024-2027. The event, held in Delhi, marks India co-chairing the group for the first time.

  India

India is set to host an influential two-day conclave comprising the 10-nation ASEAN grouping and its dialogue partners, aiming to craft a robust strategy against terrorism and extremism. This attempt to solidify collaborative efforts will kick off on Wednesday.

The conclave, part of the Experts Working Group (EWG) on counter-terrorism under the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) framework, is expected to address the dynamic regional security scenario. The event, taking place in Delhi, will be co-chaired by India and Malaysia.

The defence ministry highlighted that representatives from ASEAN's 10 members, its eight dialogue partners, Timor Leste, and the ASEAN Secretariat will partake in this strategic gathering. This marks India's debut as a co-chair for the counter-terrorism EWG. The discussions aim to establish groundwork for initiatives planned through 2027, focusing on the evolving threat landscape.

