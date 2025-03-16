Tensions Escalate: U.S. Strikes on Houthis Amid Iran Accusations

The United States has launched a wave of airstrikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, escalating tensions after President Donald Trump warned Tehran would be held "fully accountable" for their actions. Iran, meanwhile, has denied providing aid to the Houthis, despite long-standing accusations from the U.S. and its allies.

The Houthi-run Health Ministry reported that the strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 31 individuals, including women and children, with over 100 wounded. The attacks, targeting the Houthis who have been accused of attacking international shipping, mark a significant intensification in the conflict.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard and Foreign Minister both denied involvement, while Trump's administration vowed to halt the Houthi threat along the vital maritime routes. These airstrikes are the first under Trump's second term and highlight the fragile ceasefire and ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)