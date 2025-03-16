Peacekeeping Prospects in Ukraine: A Global Balancing Act

French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized that Ukraine's decision to allow peacekeeping troops is a matter of its own sovereignty and should not be influenced by Russia. His statements come as Britain and France push for a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

Amidst ongoing discussions, the potential formation of an international peacekeeping force still faces skepticism from Russia, which has rejected NATO troops' deployment in Ukraine. Any decision hinges on Ukraine's request, as reiterated in Macron's recent interviews with French media.

Efforts by British and French leaders to stabilize the region have included a virtual summit, addressing the involvement of European and non-European countries. Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened these talks, highlighting both military support for Ukraine and peacekeeping propositions in contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)