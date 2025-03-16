Peacekeeping Prospects in Ukraine: A Global Balancing Act
The proposed stationing of peacekeeping troops in Ukraine, spearheaded by Britain and France, is dependent on Ukraine's sovereign decision and not subject to Russia's approval, stated French President Emmanuel Macron. While the NATO alliance's involvement is contested by Russia, discussions continue among various international leaders on forming peacekeeping forces.
French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized that Ukraine's decision to allow peacekeeping troops is a matter of its own sovereignty and should not be influenced by Russia. His statements come as Britain and France push for a ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia.
Amidst ongoing discussions, the potential formation of an international peacekeeping force still faces skepticism from Russia, which has rejected NATO troops' deployment in Ukraine. Any decision hinges on Ukraine's request, as reiterated in Macron's recent interviews with French media.
Efforts by British and French leaders to stabilize the region have included a virtual summit, addressing the involvement of European and non-European countries. Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened these talks, highlighting both military support for Ukraine and peacekeeping propositions in contention.
(With inputs from agencies.)