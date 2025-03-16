Left Menu

Modi's Pursuit for Peace with Pakistan: A Diplomatic Challenge

Prime Minister Modi lamented attempts to improve Indo-Pak relations were met with hostility. He discussed his inviting of Nawaz Sharif to his 2014 swearing-in as a goodwill gesture. Modi highlighted India's commitment to peace despite previous betrayals and urged for wisdom in Pakistan's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:27 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed disappointment over repeated failures in fostering peaceful relations with Pakistan. Speaking on a podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi emphasized that every peace initiative was rebuffed, stressing the importance of wisdom in Islamabad's leadership to improve bilateral dynamics.

Modi recalled inviting then-Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his 2014 inauguration, reflecting a diplomatic gesture intended to open new channels for peace. The move aimed to surprise critics and demonstrate India's commitment to fostering regional harmony.

Despite previous setbacks, Modi underscored a belief that peace is desired by all, including Pakistani citizens tired of war and unrest. The message was clear: India's foreign policy prioritizes peace, but reciprocation remains elusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

