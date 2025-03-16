Modi's Pursuit for Peace with Pakistan: A Diplomatic Challenge
Prime Minister Modi lamented attempts to improve Indo-Pak relations were met with hostility. He discussed his inviting of Nawaz Sharif to his 2014 swearing-in as a goodwill gesture. Modi highlighted India's commitment to peace despite previous betrayals and urged for wisdom in Pakistan's leadership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed disappointment over repeated failures in fostering peaceful relations with Pakistan. Speaking on a podcast with Lex Fridman, Modi emphasized that every peace initiative was rebuffed, stressing the importance of wisdom in Islamabad's leadership to improve bilateral dynamics.
Modi recalled inviting then-Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to his 2014 inauguration, reflecting a diplomatic gesture intended to open new channels for peace. The move aimed to surprise critics and demonstrate India's commitment to fostering regional harmony.
Despite previous setbacks, Modi underscored a belief that peace is desired by all, including Pakistani citizens tired of war and unrest. The message was clear: India's foreign policy prioritizes peace, but reciprocation remains elusive.
