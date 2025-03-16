BJP Announces New District Leaders in Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its new leadership cadre for 70 organizational districts in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, including five women among the appointments.

The move, according to BJP's Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Mahendra Nath Pandey, sees 26 individuals being reappointed to their former leadership roles. Key appointments include Vijay Maurya as Lucknow district president and Anand Dwivedi for the city unit, reflecting strategic decisions in high-profile constituencies.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary extended their congratulations to the newly appointed officials, emphasizing their role in upholding party policies and contributing to the Prime Minister's vision for the state. An additional 28 district unit leaders are expected to be announced soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)