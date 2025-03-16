Nepal PM Oli Stands Firm: Democracy and Gender Equality Must Move Forward

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has made a strong statement against returning to monarchy, comparing democracy to a highway that only moves forward. Speaking at the Women Leadership Summit 2025, he referenced recent pro-monarchist rallies and emphasized the significance of progress.

Oli highlighted the active participation of women in leadership roles as crucial for societal advancement. He cited the cultural reverence for women in Nepali society and insisted on accelerating their involvement in sectors like education, politics, and entrepreneurship.

Minister Damodar Bhandari also underscored the government's commitment to industrial reforms, aiming to bolster local production and partnerships with the private sector. Simultaneously, Oli addressed the need for gender equality in leadership to push the nation forward.

