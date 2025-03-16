Left Menu

Nepal PM Oli Stands Firm: Democracy and Gender Equality Must Move Forward

Nepal PM K P Sharma Oli emphasized the importance of democracy's forward trajectory, likening it to a highway with no reverse gear. Speaking at the Women Leadership Summit, he addressed pro-monarchist rallies and highlighted the necessity for gender equality and women's leadership advancements in Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:16 IST
Nepal PM Oli Stands Firm: Democracy and Gender Equality Must Move Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has made a strong statement against returning to monarchy, comparing democracy to a highway that only moves forward. Speaking at the Women Leadership Summit 2025, he referenced recent pro-monarchist rallies and emphasized the significance of progress.

Oli highlighted the active participation of women in leadership roles as crucial for societal advancement. He cited the cultural reverence for women in Nepali society and insisted on accelerating their involvement in sectors like education, politics, and entrepreneurship.

Minister Damodar Bhandari also underscored the government's commitment to industrial reforms, aiming to bolster local production and partnerships with the private sector. Simultaneously, Oli addressed the need for gender equality in leadership to push the nation forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025