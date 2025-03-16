Left Menu

Holi Chaos: Murder Cases in Bhubaneswar Spark Political Outcry

During Holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, six people including a juvenile were arrested for involvement in two murder cases. Political leaders criticized the BJP government for failing to maintain law and order. The incidents highlighted broader issues of crime and policing in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:53 IST
Over the weekend, Bhubaneswar was rocked by two murder cases linked to Holi celebrations, leading to the arrest of six individuals, including a juvenile. The Odisha Police arrested the suspects in cases that occurred in the Sahidnagar and Mancheswar areas.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena informed the press that the murders arose from altercations during the festivities rather than any longstanding enmity. In Mancheswar, a spat between Tanmay Behera and Ayushman Pati escalated, resulting in Behera stabbing Pati, who later succumbed to his injuries.

The series of tragic events have sparked political backlash, with opposition leaders condemning the ruling BJP for its inability to maintain public safety. Despite BJP's defense citing ongoing manpower challenges in law enforcement, critics argue that crime rates have surged, underscoring systemic governance failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

