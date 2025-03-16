Uttarakhand Minister Resigns Amid Controversy and Protests
Uttarakhand minister Prem Chand Aggarwal resigned after protests erupted over his controversial remarks. Although emotionally tied to his role in the state's founding, Aggarwal faced backlash, particularly from hill region residents. He vows to continue working for Uttarakhand despite his resignation.
Uttarakhand Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal resigned on Sunday following weeks of protests triggered by his controversial assembly remarks about the state's hill residents.
Aggarwal, who held significant roles such as finance and parliamentary affairs minister, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It comes amid mounting pressure over his statements.
Despite his emotional attachment to the statehood movement, Aggarwal faced widespread backlash. His critics, including opposition parties and regional organizations, demanded his removal, culminating in public demonstrations and social media outcry.
