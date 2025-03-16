Germany Approves Massive State Borrowing to Boost Economy

Germany's parliamentary budget committee has given the green light to a considerable increase in state borrowing intended to fortify defense and stimulate Europe's largest economy. The extraordinary session held on Sunday saw the committee back plans hashed out on Friday among the conservative CDU/CSU, Social Democrats, and the Greens.

The proposed bill entails a 500 billion euro ($540 billion) package for infrastructure enhancements and modifications to borrowing regulations. To pass, it will require a two-thirds majority in Parliament when the vote comes up on Tuesday, March 18. This legislative action will stand as one of the last significant orders of business for the current Bundestag before a new assembly forms following recent elections.

"Today in the budget committee we have cleared the way for future investments," commented Greens lawmaker Sven-Christian Kindler to Reuters. This development marks a significant step for Germany as it navigates economic challenges and aims for recovery.

