Left Menu

Germany Approves Massive State Borrowing to Boost Economy

Germany's parliamentary budget committee has approved a significant increase in state borrowing to strengthen defense and stimulate growth. The plan, which includes a 500 billion euro fund for infrastructure and changes to borrowing rules, awaits parliamentary approval and requires a two-thirds majority vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:20 IST
Germany Approves Massive State Borrowing to Boost Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's parliamentary budget committee has given the green light to a considerable increase in state borrowing intended to fortify defense and stimulate Europe's largest economy. The extraordinary session held on Sunday saw the committee back plans hashed out on Friday among the conservative CDU/CSU, Social Democrats, and the Greens.

The proposed bill entails a 500 billion euro ($540 billion) package for infrastructure enhancements and modifications to borrowing regulations. To pass, it will require a two-thirds majority in Parliament when the vote comes up on Tuesday, March 18. This legislative action will stand as one of the last significant orders of business for the current Bundestag before a new assembly forms following recent elections.

"Today in the budget committee we have cleared the way for future investments," commented Greens lawmaker Sven-Christian Kindler to Reuters. This development marks a significant step for Germany as it navigates economic challenges and aims for recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025