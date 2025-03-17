Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Houthi Threats Target U.S. Interests in the Red Sea

Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi warned of targeting U.S. ships in the Red Sea if the U.S. persists in its attacks on Yemen. In a televised address, he emphasized that continued U.S. aggression will lead to further escalation from their side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 00:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold statement, Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi announced on Sunday that Houthi militants will target U.S. ships in the Red Sea if the United States continues its military operations in Yemen.

His speech, broadcast on television, was a clear warning aimed at the U.S., stressing that any continued aggression would be met with increased retaliation from the Houthi side.

This announcement signals a potential rise in tensions in the already volatile region, raising concerns over the safety of international maritime operations in the Red Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

