Controversy Erupts Over Congress Leader's Remarks Against Maharashtra CM

The Maharashtra legislature's Mahayuti members expressed outrage on Monday over Congress head Harshvardhan Sapkal's remarks comparing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed the issue in the legislative assembly, stating that Sapkal's comments would be verified, and legal action would follow if necessary.

BJP leader Pravin Darekar labeled the comparison as highly condemnable, prompting a demand for strict measures against Sapkal. The incident caused a 10-minute suspension of the legislative council's proceedings.

