Nation Mourns Loss of Veteran Leader Debendra Pradhan

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan, highlighting his significant contributions to Odisha and the nation at large.

In a message posted on X, Murmu extended her sympathies to Debendra Pradhan's family, notably his son, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasizing the veteran politician's dedication to public service.

Debendra Pradhan, an influential BJP leader who was part of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet, passed away at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy celebrated by his family and numerous admirers.

(With inputs from agencies.)