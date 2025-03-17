Left Menu

Nation Mourns Loss of Veteran Leader Debendra Pradhan

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on the passing of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan, praising his contributions to Odisha and India. Debendra Pradhan, who served under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, died at 84, leaving behind his son, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Updated: 17-03-2025 15:49 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed profound sorrow over the passing of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan, highlighting his significant contributions to Odisha and the nation at large.

In a message posted on X, Murmu extended her sympathies to Debendra Pradhan's family, notably his son, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasizing the veteran politician's dedication to public service.

Debendra Pradhan, an influential BJP leader who was part of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet, passed away at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy celebrated by his family and numerous admirers.

