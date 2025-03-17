Left Menu

Dr. Debendra Pradhan: A Patriarch in Politics Passes Away

Dr. Debendra Pradhan, a veteran BJP leader and father of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away at 84 due to age-related issues. A key figure in Odisha politics, he served as a minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and significantly contributed to strengthening the BJP in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:25 IST
Dr. Debendra Pradhan: A Patriarch in Politics Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran BJP leader Dr. Debendra Pradhan, father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 84, succumbing to age-related ailments. The seasoned politician had a profound impact on Odisha's political landscape, having served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and as a three-time president of the BJP in the state.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the high-profile figures to express their condolences. Modi praised Pradhan's dedication and efforts in strengthening the BJP in Odisha and noted his contributions to poverty alleviation and social empowerment. Several Union ministers, including BJP president JP Nadda, paid their respects at Pradhan's residence.

Dr. Pradhan's career began in Talcher, rising through the BJP ranks to eventually serve in the Lok Sabha in 1998 and 1999. His efforts intersected significantly with public service, and his work as Transport and Agriculture Minister from 1999-2001 left a lasting impact. He had a reputation as a compassionate public representative and was beloved in his home state, as noted by Odisha politicians and citizens alike. His contributions were honored with a guard of honor upon the arrival of his remains in Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025