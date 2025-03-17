Dr. Debendra Pradhan: A Patriarch in Politics Passes Away
Dr. Debendra Pradhan, a veteran BJP leader and father of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away at 84 due to age-related issues. A key figure in Odisha politics, he served as a minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee and significantly contributed to strengthening the BJP in the state.
- Country:
- India
Veteran BJP leader Dr. Debendra Pradhan, father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 84, succumbing to age-related ailments. The seasoned politician had a profound impact on Odisha's political landscape, having served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and as a three-time president of the BJP in the state.
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the high-profile figures to express their condolences. Modi praised Pradhan's dedication and efforts in strengthening the BJP in Odisha and noted his contributions to poverty alleviation and social empowerment. Several Union ministers, including BJP president JP Nadda, paid their respects at Pradhan's residence.
Dr. Pradhan's career began in Talcher, rising through the BJP ranks to eventually serve in the Lok Sabha in 1998 and 1999. His efforts intersected significantly with public service, and his work as Transport and Agriculture Minister from 1999-2001 left a lasting impact. He had a reputation as a compassionate public representative and was beloved in his home state, as noted by Odisha politicians and citizens alike. His contributions were honored with a guard of honor upon the arrival of his remains in Bhubaneswar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Minister Launches Global Cities Coalition for Circularity at Jaipur Forum
Arrests Made in Harassment Case Involving Union Minister's Daughter
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Honours IIMC Graduates at 56th Convocation
Union Minister Praises Bihar's Urban Development Progress Amid Central Schemes
Telangana's Pending Dues and Renewable Energy Push: CM Reddy's Appeal to Union Minister