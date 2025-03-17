Dr. Debendra Pradhan: A Patriarch in Politics Passes Away

Veteran BJP leader Dr. Debendra Pradhan, father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 84, succumbing to age-related ailments. The seasoned politician had a profound impact on Odisha's political landscape, having served as a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and as a three-time president of the BJP in the state.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the high-profile figures to express their condolences. Modi praised Pradhan's dedication and efforts in strengthening the BJP in Odisha and noted his contributions to poverty alleviation and social empowerment. Several Union ministers, including BJP president JP Nadda, paid their respects at Pradhan's residence.

Dr. Pradhan's career began in Talcher, rising through the BJP ranks to eventually serve in the Lok Sabha in 1998 and 1999. His efforts intersected significantly with public service, and his work as Transport and Agriculture Minister from 1999-2001 left a lasting impact. He had a reputation as a compassionate public representative and was beloved in his home state, as noted by Odisha politicians and citizens alike. His contributions were honored with a guard of honor upon the arrival of his remains in Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)