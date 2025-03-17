Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Pakistan Rebuts Modi's Kashmir Remarks

Pakistan has dismissed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on Jammu and Kashmir as misleading and biased. Modi claimed peace efforts with Pakistan were met with betrayal. The Pakistan Foreign Office emphasized the unresolved Kashmir dispute and accused India of oppressive actions, hindering peace in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:44 IST
Pakistan has sharply criticized remarks made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Kashmir issue, labeling them as 'misleading and one-sided'.

Modi, speaking with American podcaster Lex Fridman, claimed efforts for peace with Pakistan ended in hostility, a stance Pakistan quickly countered.

The Pakistani Foreign Office reiterated the longstanding Kashmir dispute and accused India of oppression and terrorist activities, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue in the region.

