Tensions Rise: Pakistan Rebuts Modi's Kashmir Remarks

Pakistan has sharply criticized remarks made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Kashmir issue, labeling them as 'misleading and one-sided'.

Modi, speaking with American podcaster Lex Fridman, claimed efforts for peace with Pakistan ended in hostility, a stance Pakistan quickly countered.

The Pakistani Foreign Office reiterated the longstanding Kashmir dispute and accused India of oppression and terrorist activities, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)