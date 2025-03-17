YSRCP Leader Accuses TDP of Political Defamation

In a press briefing held at the secretariat, YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana lashed out at the TDP-led government, accusing it of unfairly targeting the previous YSRCP regime with baseless claims.

Satyanarayana argued that the ruling coalition is deliberately focusing on the alleged scams from the 2019-24 YSRCP tenure while conveniently ignoring potential scandals from the 2014-19 period under TDP's governance.

He criticized the government for presenting unverified allegations as established scams and highlighted YSRCP's demand for a comprehensive debate on all issues since the 2014 bifurcation, pointing out the ruling party's refusal to address these demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)