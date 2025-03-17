Left Menu

YSRCP Leader Accuses TDP of Political Defamation

YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana accused the TDP-led government of defaming YSRCP through baseless allegations. He criticized the government's focus on YSRCP's 2019-24 tenure, ignoring TDP's previous alleged scandals. Satyanarayana claimed the move aims to tarnish YSRCP's image without proper investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:54 IST
Botcha Satyanarayana
  • Country:
  • India

In a press briefing held at the secretariat, YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana lashed out at the TDP-led government, accusing it of unfairly targeting the previous YSRCP regime with baseless claims.

Satyanarayana argued that the ruling coalition is deliberately focusing on the alleged scams from the 2019-24 YSRCP tenure while conveniently ignoring potential scandals from the 2014-19 period under TDP's governance.

He criticized the government for presenting unverified allegations as established scams and highlighted YSRCP's demand for a comprehensive debate on all issues since the 2014 bifurcation, pointing out the ruling party's refusal to address these demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

