Diplomatic Fallout: South African Ambassador Expelled from US

The US State Department has announced that South Africa's ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, has been declared 'persona non grata' and must leave the country by Friday. This follows Secretary of State Marco Rubio's determination, shared via social media, that Rasool is no longer welcome.

The South African embassy was formally notified of Rasool's expulsion, with diplomatic privileges set to expire Monday. Controversy surrounds the decision, as Rubio accused Rasool of being a 'race-baiting politician' who opposes President Donald Trump. This incident adds to a series of recent diplomatic tensions targeting South Africa.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa's office expressed regret over Rasool's expulsion but reaffirmed their commitment to a constructive relationship with the US. This decision highlights ongoing diplomatic strains between the Trump administration and South Africa's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)