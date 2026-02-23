Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Mission to Strengthen Caribbean Ties

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet with Caribbean leaders in Saint Kitts and Nevis this Wednesday. The State Department announced the visit as part of the U.S. efforts to strengthen relations in the region.

"During his visit, the Secretary will affirm the United States' dedication to partnering with CARICOM member states to foster stability and prosperity in our hemisphere," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott stated on Monday.

This move underscores a strategic effort by the U.S. to solidify partnerships within the Caribbean community, ensuring collaborative progress on regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)