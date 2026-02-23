Left Menu

Marco Rubio's Caribbean Mission: Reasserting US Influence in the Western Hemisphere

Secretary of State Marco Rubio travels to St. Kitts and Nevis to bolster the US presence in the Western Hemisphere following the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The visit highlights ongoing regional security, economic, and trade goals amidst shifting US focus towards Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:53 IST
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit St. Kitts and Nevis this week in a move to strengthen US influence in the Caribbean. The trip comes after a successful US operation that ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who faces major drug trafficking charges.

Rubio's visit underscores his commitment to maintaining America's presence in the Western Hemisphere, even as the Trump administration intensifies its focus on Iran. During a key summit with Caribbean leaders, Rubio aims to discuss regional security, trade, and economic growth to reaffirm US support for stability in the hemisphere.

The US strategy, reminiscent of the historical Monroe Doctrine, emphasizes rejecting outside influences in the region. This approach has garnered both support and concern among Caribbean nations, as the US implements aggressive measures against drug trafficking and illegal migration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

