EU Aims to Rescue Radio Free Europe Amid U.S. Funding Cuts

The European Union has announced plans to attempt salvaging Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty following the decision by the United States to cut funding to the news outlet, a move seen as detrimental to democratic communication in countries with limited media freedom.

EU foreign ministers met in Brussels, urged by Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, to deliberate on sustaining RFE/RL's operations, which are vital in disseminating news in regions like Russia, Iran, and Ukraine. While the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas underscored the importance of the service, she warned that replacing U.S. funding wouldn't be straightforward.

The suspension of grants by the U.S. Agency for Global Media is part of a broader strategy by President Trump to streamline federal bureaucracy, though it has drawn criticism for potentially aiding adversarial states. The EU is now tasked with determining its capacity to support RFE/RL amidst competing financial demands.

