Tensions Rise: South African Ambassador Expelled From U.S.

The U.S. State Department has declared the remarks made by South Africa's ambassador to the United States as 'unacceptable,' prompting the decision to expel him. The ambassador's diplomatic privileges ended on Monday, and he is expected to leave the country by Friday amid claims of inflammatory comments regarding President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 00:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a press briefing, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized Ebrahim Rasool, labeling him a 'race-baiting politician' in reaction to an article on Breitbart. The piece quoted Rasool accusing President Donald Trump of spearheading a white supremacist movement.

The situation underscores the increasing diplomatic tensions between the two nations, as Washington takes a firm stance against remarks it views as incendiary from international envoys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

