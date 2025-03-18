Tensions Rise: South African Ambassador Expelled From U.S.

The U.S. State Department described as 'unacceptable' the comments made by South Africa's ambassador to the United States, leading to his expulsion. The decision was announced after his diplomatic privileges officially ended on Monday, requiring his exit by Friday.

In a press briefing, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized Ebrahim Rasool, labeling him a 'race-baiting politician' in reaction to an article on Breitbart. The piece quoted Rasool accusing President Donald Trump of spearheading a white supremacist movement.

The situation underscores the increasing diplomatic tensions between the two nations, as Washington takes a firm stance against remarks it views as incendiary from international envoys.

