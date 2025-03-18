Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Nagpur: Curfew Imposed After Violent Clashes

After a violent clash over the removal of Aurangzeb's grave engulfed Nagpur's Hansapuri area, BJP MLA Pravin Datke alleged the incident was pre-planned. Despite police intervention, damages were extensive. Authorities imposed a curfew in multiple regions to prevent further unrest, citing public safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 10:05 IST
Tensions Escalate in Nagpur: Curfew Imposed After Violent Clashes
BJP Nagpur Central MLA Pavin Datke (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur faced significant unrest on Tuesday as violent clashes erupted in Hansapuri over a controversial demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. BJP MLA Pravin Datke arrived at the scene, labeling the incident as premeditated, evidenced by the selective vandalization of shops and destruction of security cameras.

Criticizing the local police's delayed response, Datke insisted that many instigators arrived from neighboring areas, expressing concern over the lack of support for Hindu residents. He vowed to bring the matter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's attention, advocating for a thorough investigation.

As tensions mounted, a curfew was imposed across several districts by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal. The stringent measures aim to restore order and prevent further incidents, urging residents to avoid spreading rumors and adhere to restrictions until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025