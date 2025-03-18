Tensions Escalate in Nagpur: Curfew Imposed After Violent Clashes
After a violent clash over the removal of Aurangzeb's grave engulfed Nagpur's Hansapuri area, BJP MLA Pravin Datke alleged the incident was pre-planned. Despite police intervention, damages were extensive. Authorities imposed a curfew in multiple regions to prevent further unrest, citing public safety concerns.
Nagpur faced significant unrest on Tuesday as violent clashes erupted in Hansapuri over a controversial demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave. BJP MLA Pravin Datke arrived at the scene, labeling the incident as premeditated, evidenced by the selective vandalization of shops and destruction of security cameras.
Criticizing the local police's delayed response, Datke insisted that many instigators arrived from neighboring areas, expressing concern over the lack of support for Hindu residents. He vowed to bring the matter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's attention, advocating for a thorough investigation.
As tensions mounted, a curfew was imposed across several districts by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal. The stringent measures aim to restore order and prevent further incidents, urging residents to avoid spreading rumors and adhere to restrictions until further notice.
