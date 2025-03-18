Left Menu

Nagpur Tensions Escalate: Political Reactions and Curfew Imposed

Nagpur witnessed violence following protests over Aurangzeb's grave, leading to a curfew. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari criticized the BJP for allowing protests, while BJP MLA Pravin Datke labeled the violence as pre-planned, blaming outside agitators. Authorities implemented restrictions to maintain peace amidst escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:05 IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the violence that erupted in Nagpur, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari called for accountability, insisting that those responsible should face justice. Tiwari accused the BJP of facilitating protests to distract from governmental shortcomings, urging the authorities to restore peace.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Pravin Datke visited the violence-stricken Hansapuri area, where he described the events as orchestrated. Datke pointed to selective destruction of property and damage to surveillance equipment as evidence of premeditation, criticizing police inaction and suspecting outside involvement.

Amid growing tensions, a curfew was enforced under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, with affected areas facing restrictions to preclude further unrest. This followed the arrest of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members advocating for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, necessitating law enforcement intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

