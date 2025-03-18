Nagpur Tensions Escalate: Curfew Imposed Amidst Protests

The city of Nagpur in Maharashtra finds itself on edge as tensions rise over protests demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. Authorities have imposed a curfew under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to manage the situation after the latest unrest disrupted the area's peace.

Political leaders, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are advocating for calm. Shinde highlighted the disturbances, noting injuries to police officers and suggesting an investigation into whether the chaos was a "pre-planned conspiracy." Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar called out anarchist elements for their role.

The situation has also caught the attention of Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, who urged citizens to maintain harmony. Meanwhile, the police face an arduous task maintaining peace, prohibited gatherings, and investigating alleged provocateurs. Road closures in affected areas further disrupt city life as the city grapples with maintaining order amidst a volatile political atmosphere.

