Tensions Escalate in Nagpur: Allegations of Conspiracy Amidst Violence

Following the recent violence in Nagpur, which erupted after a group demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has raised allegations of a conspiracy. Mhaske, speaking outside Parliament, suggested that the Opposition might have orchestrated the violence, describing the incident as a "preplanned riot." The unrest transpired in Hansapuri on March 17.

The MP pointed to Opposition leaders' statements predicting riots days in advance, questioning their foreknowledge and implicating them in what he terms a conspiracy. Mhaske condemned the violence targeting a specific community, claiming attackers verified surnames before assaulting households and police using axes.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule echoed Mhaske's concerns, citing a brotherhood disrupted by what he described as a "hatched conspiracy." RJD MP Manoj Jha criticized focusing on historical issues, advocating for attention on present-day challenges. In response, a curfew was imposed in areas of Nagpur under Section 163 of the BNSS, pending further notice, as announced by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal.

