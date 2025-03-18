Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Nagpur: Allegations of Conspiracy Amidst Violence

Violence erupted in Nagpur following demands to remove Aurangzeb's grave, with Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske alleging a conspiracy by the Opposition. The incident involved targeted attacks on specific communities. A curfew is now in effect as investigations continue. Officials urge a focus on current challenges over historic grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 13:13 IST
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the recent violence in Nagpur, which erupted after a group demanded the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske has raised allegations of a conspiracy. Mhaske, speaking outside Parliament, suggested that the Opposition might have orchestrated the violence, describing the incident as a "preplanned riot." The unrest transpired in Hansapuri on March 17.

The MP pointed to Opposition leaders' statements predicting riots days in advance, questioning their foreknowledge and implicating them in what he terms a conspiracy. Mhaske condemned the violence targeting a specific community, claiming attackers verified surnames before assaulting households and police using axes.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule echoed Mhaske's concerns, citing a brotherhood disrupted by what he described as a "hatched conspiracy." RJD MP Manoj Jha criticized focusing on historical issues, advocating for attention on present-day challenges. In response, a curfew was imposed in areas of Nagpur under Section 163 of the BNSS, pending further notice, as announced by Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

