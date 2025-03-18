Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Advocates for Opposition Voice on Maha Kumbh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized the Lok Sabha discussion on the Maha Kumbh for excluding the Opposition's voice and called for equal participation. PM Modi lauded the Maha Kumbh's success, highlighting public efforts in Uttar Pradesh. The event showcased India's national consciousness with over 66 crore devotees participating.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During a heated exchange in the Lok Sabha, Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed dissatisfaction over the Opposition's exclusion in the debate regarding the Maha Kumbh. She asserted that the Opposition, too, has emotional ties to the event and deserved the opportunity to present their perspective for at least two minutes.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the successful organisation of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. He credited its success to the collaboration of the public, administration, and devotees nationwide. In his address, PM Modi conveyed his gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj, presenting the event as a showcase of India's growing national consciousness.

PM Modi highlighted the Mahakumbh as a testament to India's spiritual and cultural prowess, notable for its massive participation of over 66 crore devotees. Celebrated on Maha Shivratri, the event served not just as a spiritual congregation but as a manifestation of collective effort and national pride.

