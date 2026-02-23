Left Menu

Kerala's Election Controversy: Opposition Accuses Government of Misusing Resources

The Congress has accused Kerala's Left government of misusing public funds and official machinery for election campaigning. They alleged illegal access to government data by the Chief Minister's Office and cited misappropriation of funds for political purposes. Legal action is being pursued against these alleged violations.

Kerala's Election Controversy: Opposition Accuses Government of Misusing Resources
The Congress has levelled serious allegations against Kerala's Left government, accusing it of misusing public resources for election campaigning. The opposition claims that the Chief Minister's Office illegally accessed data from a government salary portal and has vowed to take legal action against recipients of the data breach.

Addressing the media, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan condemned the alleged data theft, questioning how the Chief Minister's social media wing obtained private information without consent. Satheesan highlighted previous government attempts to fund political activities and noted court interventions that halted such initiatives.

The allegations extend to various instances of governmental misuse, including instructing forest officials to promote governmental achievements in tribal areas. The Congress has vowed to resist these actions through political and legal means, asserting that public funds should not be used for partisan purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

